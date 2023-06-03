IPL 2023 Final: Sundar Pichai shares video of Ravindra Jadeja finishing in style, says THIS about GT

The IPL 2023 final was the perfect ending for the extraordinary tournament. This season, there was hardly any match that did not go down to the wires. Almost every game was decided in the final over. More often than not, the fate of the match was not decided until the final delivery was bowled. And, the final was no exception.
