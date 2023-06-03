IPL 2023 Final: Sundar Pichai shares video of Ravindra Jadeja finishing in style, says THIS about GT

The IPL 2023 final was the perfect ending for the extraordinary tournament. This season, there was hardly any match that did not go down to the wires. Almost every game was decided in the final over. More often than not, the fate of the match was not decided until the final delivery was bowled. And, the final was no exception.

Sundar Pichai was one of the many noted figures who have reacted to the thrilling finish by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has shared a video clip, where CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is seen hitting two back-to-back boundaries to help his team lift the IPL trophy for the fifth time.

While sharing the clip, the CEO of Google-parent Alphabet Inc. congratulated MS Dhoni’s team. At the same time, he believes that Gujarat Titans (GT) will come back stronger in the next season. “Some final that one! Great #TATAIPL as always and congrats to CSK! and GT will be back stronger next year!” Pichai wrote.

Hardik Pandya’s boys set a target of 215 for CSK in the rain-affected match, thanks to a brilliant Sai Sudarshan (96). As fans waited with baited breath, the second innings of the match eventually started. However, because of the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method, CSK were given 171 as the target to achieve in 15 overs.

In a remarkable display of composure and skill, Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the hero of the hour during a nail-biting encounter. With a mere 13 runs required in the decisive final over, Jadeja defied the odds and showcased his extraordinary talent. GT pacer Mohit Sharma deserves all the credit for restricting Shivam Dubey and Jadeja for just three runs off his first four deliveries.

However, delivering a stunning blow, he smashed a magnificent six off the penultimate delivery, leaving spectators in awe. The tension reached its peak as the final ball approached, and Jadeja once again rose to the occasion, striking a thrilling four to secure a sensational victory for his team.

In a heartwarming display, moments after securing victory for his team with an exceptional boundary, Ravindra Jadeja instinctively sprinted towards MS Dhoni and wrapped his skipper in a tight hug. Returning the affectionate gesture, Mahi lifted Jadeja, showcasing their unwavering camaraderie.

Updated: 30 May 2023, 08:25 AM IST

