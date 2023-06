Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday created history as they won their fifth IPL title in the last ball thriller against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 finals. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dubey spearheaded the epic finish of CSK and GT’s Mohit Sharma ensured that Gujarat was fighting till the last ball.

Choosing to bowl after winning the toss, the MS Dhoni-led squad didn’t have the best start and Wriddhiman Saha (54) ensured a good opening for GT with Shubman Gill (39). Sai Sudharshan gave chills to CSK bowlers and smashed 96 runs to take the score to 214 runs, at the end of the first innings.

Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja gave some important breakthroughs to CSK, but the bowling was not as effective as was required from the bowlers of the franchise.

The second innings began, but just after the 3 balls, the match was stopped due to rain. After a while, the match was resumed with revised conditions and now CSK needed 171 runs to win the match in 15 overs. The conditions around bowlers and power play were also changed.

Devon Conway (47) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) gave a solid start to the team, but GT’s Noor Ahmad ensured that both openers are packed back to the pavilion. Shivam Dubey (32) tried to form a partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (27), but Mohit Sharma was on the ground now.

After hitting some explosive boundaries, Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Mohit Sharma, and soon he also took out Ambati Ryudu (19). MS Dhoni was dismissed at 0 on the first ball and the moment sent shockwaves to the Narendra Modi Stadium.

But, Shivam Dubey kept struggling for the team, and Ravindra Jadeja (15) ensured that CSK wins their fifth IPL title.

Updated: 30 May 2023, 02:20 AM IST