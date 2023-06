Millions of CSK fans were heartbroken on Monday as skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed at 0 during the IPL 2023 CSK vs GT final match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The disappointment of the fans was intensified by the fact that this was possibly the last IPL match played by MS Dhoni.

The wicket of MS Dhoni came at a crucial time for CSK when Mohit Sharma dismissed Ambati Rayudu and the road towards the victory was looking difficult.

It was similar to the 2011 World Cup moment when MS Dhoni walked on the crease as the CSK was under pressure and required some big shots. But, the worst nightmare for the MS Dhoni fans came true as he was dismissed by Mohit Sharma on the first ball.

Some CSK fans broke down in the stadium, while others were too shocked to react to what they had just witnessed.

Finally, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dubey completed what MS Dhoni couldn’t and CSK won its fifth IPL title. The match went to the last ball as Mohit Sharma bowled a beautiful spell and was one man army against the powerful CSK batters.

CSK winning the title is a special occasion for the fans of the franchise and especially for MS Dhoni fans, who are expecting this season to be his last.

Updated: 30 May 2023, 01:53 AM IST