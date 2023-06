IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Final match was postponed due to the rains on Sunday, and for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a final match will be played on a Reserve Day. But, the memories of the Reserve Day are not great, especially for the MS Dhoni fans as in the 2019 ODI World Cup, India vs New Zealand semi-finals was played on a Reserve Day.

Every Indian cricket fan remembers the day as one of the most emotional days for Indian cricket as MS Dhoni, the last hope for the team failed to complete that run and was dismissed by Martin Guptill in a run-out. New Zealand won that match by 18 runs.

As MS Dhoni walked back to the pavilion, his expression was representing the pain of every Indian cricket fan. Interestingly, that World Cup match also became MS Dhoni’s last match in the Indian jersey and the former Indian skipper decided to retire after a few months.

Cricket fans on Twitter shared clips and pictures of those final moments when MS Dhoni was dismissed and shared how the previous match on Reserve Day turned out for Dhoni.

In disappointing news for the IPL fans, the Indian Meteorological predicted rainfall in Ahmedabad on Monday also. According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds (30-40 km) is predicted at isolated places in Ahmedabad.

If the rains gods don’t allow the match today, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will be declared champions, as the team ended on top of the points table in league matches.

The news can be heartbreaking for millions of CSK fans as it is expected to be MS Dhoni’s last season and this IPL final is maybe the last time, his fans was seeing him on the cricket grounds.

Updated: 29 May 2023, 03:59 PM IST