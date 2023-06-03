IPL 2023 GT Vs CSK Finals: Match interrupted due to rain; what happens if rain doesn’t stop?

IPL 2023 GT Vs CSK Final match is interrupted due to rain and now all the IPL fans are wondering what will happen if the weather doesn’t allow players to come back and play. Gujarat Titans smashed a strong first innings and scored 214 runs with Sai Sudharsan hitting massive 96 runs in the final match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad started the CSK innings with a beautiful four when rain interrupted the game.

Match interrupted; what happens if the rain doesn’t stop?

At the current stage, when only 3 balls of the second innings are bowled, the result is bad news for CSK fans. If the rain doesn’t stop, GT will take away the championship as the table toppers in league stages.

The duration of the match conclusion is 2 hours now and in case the match doesn’t resume in the specified time, the GT will be declared the winner of the IPL 2023. For Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method to come into play, the second innings must have at least 5 overs of play.

CSK fans must be praying with the weather gods to provide their team with a chance to fight in the high-scoring finals against the GT. The bowling side of the CSK couldn’t be very effective as all bowlers were quite expensive today.

The fielding of CSK was also below average and now all eyes are on the opening combination of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway to provide a good start to their team.

GT’s explosive first innings

For GT, openers Wriddhiman Saha (54) and Shubman Gill (39) provided the team with a solid start. Deepak Chahar dropped Shubman Gill at 4 and the player used the second life well. After MS Dhoni dismissed Shubman Gill in a beautiful stump out, Sai Sudharsan entered the grounds to spread his magic.

Sai Sudharsan (96) punished CSK bowlers like anything and proudly took his team beyond the score of 200. Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets in the final over to restrict some runs, but the damage was already done and GT finished at 214/4, the highest score in the history of IPL finals.

Updated: 29 May 2023, 10:27 PM IST