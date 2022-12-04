Iran Government Abolishes Morality Policing Weeks After Anti hijab Protests And Nearly 300 Deaths

Anti-hijab protests began in the country on September 16 following the death of 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini in police custody.

A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic’s morality police, on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on September 20, 2022. Amini, 22, was on a visit with her family to the Iranian capital when she was detained on September 13 by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women, including the wearing of the headscarf in public. She was declared dead on September 16 by state television after having spent three days in a coma. (Ozan KOSE /AFP)

Tehran: In Iran, the government has decided to end morality policing. Anti-hijab protests began in the country on September 16 following the death of 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini in police custody. According to media reports, 300 people have been killed so far in anti-government protests and thousands have been arrested and jailed. The Moral Police takes strict action against people, especially women, who do not dress according to the country’s Islamic law or break Sharia law in any way.

WHAT DID THE GOVERNMENT SAY

Attorney General Mohammad Zafar Montajeri told the Iranian news agency, “Morality policing has nothing to do with the judiciary. That’s why we’re ending it.” Zafar was speaking at a religious conference in the capital Tehran. Here he was asked why no action is taken on this policing.

In the local language, this Morality Police is called ‘Gasht-e-Ershad’. In English, it is called Guidance Patrolling. It was launched in 2006 by the then President Mohammad Ahmadinejad.

During the era of President Hassan Rouhani, some relief was given regarding the veneer. Then women were allowed to wear loose jeans and colorful hijabs. When Ibrahim Raisi became the President in July, he implemented the old law very strictly.



