Iran-Israel war: MEA issues travel advisory for Indians amid rising tensions in Middle-East

Iran-Israel war: Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, the Centre issued a travel advisory to all Indian citizens on Wednesday. Trough the advisory, government urged Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. It also advised the Indian nationals living in Iran to “remain vigilant” and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

MEA says, “We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.”

