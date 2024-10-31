Home

News

Iran-Israel war will affect every Indian; Here’s how much petrol and diesel is left with us?

A senior diplomat warned India will be the ‘first victim’ in wake of a full-blown Iran-Israel war, adding that the country has oil reserves which will barely last for half a month.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

India will be the ‘first victim’ in case of an Iran-Israel war, a senior ex-diplomat has warned. (File)

The middle-east staring at impending all-out war between Iran and Israel which will push the volatile region into absolute chaos and anarchy, apart from pushing oil prices to the sky which will affect all developing nations, including India. So, the big question is if India will face a crippling oil crisis in case of a full-blown Iran-Israel war? And how much oil reserves do we have to tackle such a situation.

Here’s everything we know about the matter:

According to experts, India’s oil reserves can last up to 12 days and additional supplies in refineries can keep the country afloat for around 18 days. Beyond that, India will be staring at a severe oil crisis which can cripple the economy by driving up inflation which will affect each and every Indian citizen, especially the middle class.

In a statement, former foreign secretary and Indian ambassador to Israel, Ranjan Mathai, warned that any disturbance in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, lasting over a month, can significantly impact the global economy and Indian markets, and shatter the economy of many oil-deficient nations.

India will be the ‘first victim’

Mathai noted that if the conflict between Israel and Iran turns into a full-blown war, the global oil market will become the first casualty, and countries like India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Europe– which depend on oil supplies from the region, will be the first victims. The ex-ambassador said the United States and Russia, will also be affected to a lesser extent but don’t really have to worry too much as they have indigenous oil productions sources.

“If there is a disturbance in the Strait of Hormuz, the first victims will be other global oil markets, including India.” Mathai said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a 21-mile-wide waterway located on Iran’s southern coast, is the world’s most important oil transit route, through which about a fifth of the global oil trade passes on a daily basis.

Is Israel-Iran war really imminent?

While the recent back-and-forth attacks by Israel and Iran may suggest that the two countries are on the brink of starting an all-out war, Mathai believes that this is not the case as both nations seem to be de-escalating to some extent as Israel refrained from targeting Iran’s oil fields or nuclear facilities in its October 26 attack.

“While Israel demonstrated that it has the capacity to carry deadly and precision strikes against Tehran, it seems to have deliberately avoided hitting the former’s oil fields and nuclear facilities because that would have escalated the war and led to the spiralling of oil prices around the world. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s response to Israel’s targeted airstrikes was also measured,” Mathai said, while addressing an event organised by Synergia Foundation, a Bengaluru-based thinktank, according to the New Indian Express.

In the discussion on ‘The Middle East Quagmire: Will the Iran-Israel war spiral further?’, Mathai, while admitting the difficulties in predicting the future of a war between Iran and Israel, but right now, it looks like both countries are trying to retreat and making attempts to avoid a direct confrontation.

However, Mathai warned that an Iran-Israel war would quickly spread to the Gulf, which will affect the over 80 lakh immigrants – a large section of whom are Indians– working and living in Gulf nations like UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Both Israel and Iran facing internal challenges

Mathai asserted that the recent conflict has exposed the weaknesses and challenges faced by both Iran and Israel, and this is why they are quietly de-escalating behind the scenes.

“Iran is facing economic challenges and weakening internal unity. Its goal is to get some relief by restoring normal trade by easing sanctions and reviving its oil exports. While Israel, though militarily and technologically formidable, is also visibly weak when confronted with a powerful foe like Iran,” he asserted.

The former diplomat noted that Israel needs American assistance and therefore must rely on maintaining a solid channel of dialogue with decision-making officials in Washington.











