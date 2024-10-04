Iran names the country that can play active role to scale down Middle East conflict, it is…

Home

Iran names the country that can play active role to scale down Middle East, Israel-Iran conflicts, it is…

Iran has reached out to other countries and is in close contact with Russia and China.

New Delhi: Iran at the moment is directly involved in the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and other non-state para-military units, most commonly called “the axis of resistance”.

It all started with a major attack on southern Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Gradually, other groups joined and it was not until October 1 that a country, Iran, flexed its muscles as it bombarded Israel with missiles in a direct attack said to be the “revenge” for the killings of Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Deputy Commander Abbas Nilforoushan, and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Things stay simmering even as Iranian Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi on Friday, 04 October 2024 said that India being a “big power” and “voice” of the Global South can play an “active role” in the de-escalation of conflicts in West Asia/Middle East.

Iranian Ambassador to Iraj Elahi made these observations during an exclusive interview with PTI Videos and it comes in the backdrop of an intensification in Israel-Hezbollah conflict and Israel-Hamas war.

Iraj Elahi said Iran has reached out to other countries and is in close contact with Russia and China, but not in direct contact with India. However, he said that Iran “invited India”, as well as other countries who have influence, to use it and ask Israel to de-escalate.

“We believe that the region needs peace and stability. We, as Iran, want a powerful region, instead of a powerful country. Peace and stability is the precondition for the development of a country.

“But we cannot be indifferent to what is happening in Palestine. The ongoing bloodshed in Palestine is something we cannot ignore or neglect,” he said.

“According to our assessment, launching missiles at Israeli military bases and intelligence installations was intended to send a clear message to Israel. We believe this strike successfully hit the territory,” he said on the recent military operations from Iran and Israel.

“The commander of the highest forces has said explicitly that any attack on Iranian interests and infrastructure will receive a strong response from Iran. We will retaliate very strongly,” he said.

Speaking on Iran-India ties, Ambassador Elahi said India is a close friend of both Iran and Israel.

“But our relationship goes back 2,000 years, whereas India and Israel’s relationship is not that old. India, as a big power and a voice of the (Global) South, can play an active role in the de-escalation of the region,” Elahi said.

Iran hopes that “India uses its influence and capabilities for de-escalation”, he said.

