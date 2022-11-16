Wednesday, November 16, 2022
National

Iran Protests Iranian Journalist Shares Picture He Says Depicts Powerful Symbolic Acts

An Iranian journalist and blogger, has shared a picture that he said was clicked on Wednesday, November 16 in the Iranian city of Shiraz.

Could This ‘Powerful Symbolic Act’ Be A Watershed Moment As Protests Grow Across Iran, Viz 1979? (Image: Twitter/@Omid_M)

Iran Protests: Amid the ongoing violent protests in Iran over freedom of expression and free speech, Omid Memarian, an Iranian journalist and blogger, has shared a picture that he said was clicked on Wednesday, November 16 in the Iranian city of Shiraz. The picture shows what looks like a couple in a lip-lock holding their hands. Omid Memarian shared the picture via his Twitter account with hashtags #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranRevolution. He has captioned the tweet, “In a country where free expression is forbidden in many forms, people defy oppression with powerful symbolic acts. This photo was taken today in Shiraz, Iran. #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranRevolution.”

Here, it is purportedly referred to the Persian Gulf country of Iran which has been rocked by fierce protests following the alleged murder of a 22-year-old Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini on 16 September 2022 allegedly at the hands of The Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of Iran’s government, for not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards.

Amini’s death has triggered a series of protests across the country.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 7:39 PM IST



Updated Date: November 16, 2022 7:40 PM IST





