Iran Tourism Board Concludes Successful 3-City Roadshow in India

The Iran Tourism Board is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its dynamic three-city roadshow in India, aimed at promoting the rich cultural heritage and diverse travel experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The roadshow began in Mumbai on September 10th, continued in Hyderabad on September 12th, and concludes today in New Delhi.

Dignitaries from Iran Tourism Board at Roadshow in Mumbai

The roadshow featured distinguished dignitaries from Iran, including Mr. Aliasghar Shalbafian Hosseinabadi, Deputy of Tourism at the Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ministry; Mr. Moslem Shojaee, Director General for International Tourism Promotion; H.E. Mofidifar, Acting Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran; and H.E. Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in Mumbai.

Strengthening Tourism Ties Between India and Iran

The primary aim of this roadshow was to foster stronger tourism ties between India and Iran. By engaging directly with Indian travel agents and tourism professionals, the Iran Tourism Board sought to build robust business relationships and promote Iran as a premier travel destination. The initiative featured 11 Iranian hoteliers and travel agents who explored business opportunities and presented a variety of tourism packages to their Indian counterparts. Collaborations with key organizations such as MTOA, TAAI, TAFI, and IATO were also part of the strategy to enhance Irans visibility among their members.

Mr. Aliasghar Shalbafian Hosseinabadi remarked, “We are thrilled to present the beauty and historical richness of Iran to the Indian market. This roadshow has provided a unique platform to share Iran’s cultural tapestry, including our historic landmarks and renowned hospitality. We look forward to deepening our partnerships with Indian travel agents and encouraging more Indian travellers to explore the wonders of Iran.”

H.E. Mofidifar, the Acting Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Mumbai, delivered an inspiring keynote address. He passionately spoke about the unshakable bond between India and Iran, spotlighting Mumbai as a vital bridge that links the two nations. He emphasized the strategic significance of the Chabahar Port project, a game-changer for regional trade and connectivity, and urged the Indian public to discover the real Iran, beyond media portrayals, through direct engagement and travel.

Iran’s Growing Popularity Among Indian Travellers

India has emerged as a significant source of international tourists to Iran. In 2023, Iran welcomed approximately 5,868,421 international visitors, with Indian tourists constituting a notable portion of this figure. The number of Indian visitors exceeded 58,000, reflecting a 31% increase from the previous year.

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Tourism. Mr. Shalbafian hailed the deep cultural and artistic connections between Iran and India, especially Mumbai’s role as a hub for fostering these ties. He highlighted the shared legacy of iconic Persian-language poets like Rumi, Hafez, and India’s own Amir Khusro Dehlavi, calling them bridges that unite the two countries.

H.E. Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, praised the ever-strengthening ties between India and Iran, recalling the successful hosting of an Iranian MP delegation last year. He welcomed the expansion of these relations and spoke of the bright future of cooperation between the two countries.

Discover the Wonders of Iran

The Islamic Republic of Iran is home to a myriad of iconic destinations that will captivate Indian visitors, including:

Persepolis: Discover the ancient ruins of Persepolis, a testament to 2,500 years of Persian history

Nasir al-Mulk Mosque: Admire the stunning Pink Mosque in Shiraz, known for its vibrant stained glass

Naqsh-e Jahan Square: Visit the historic square in Isfahan, surrounded by architectural marvels

Golestan Palace: Explore the grandeur of this historic palace and museum

Chehel Sotun Palace: Enjoy the picturesque Persian garden with its 40-column portico

Imam Mosque: Experience the breath-taking architecture of this large mosque in Isfahan

National Museum of Iran: Delve into Iran’s rich archaeological and cultural heritage

Carpet Museum of Iran: Marvel at a vast collection of Persian carpets

Fin Garden: Relax in this UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kashan

Tehran Grand Bazaar: Explore the vibrant market and its historical significance

Tomb of Hafez: Visit the memorial of one of Iran’s greatest poets

Eram Garden: Enjoy the beauty of this historic Persian garden

Imam Reza Holy Shrine: Experience the spiritual and cultural significance of this shrine

Festivals and Family Activities

Iran’s vibrant festivals and events offer unique cultural experiences throughout the year. Family-friendly activities include theme parks, water parks, and various recreational options.

Accommodation and Safety

Iran provides a range of accommodation options, from luxurious 5-star hotels to budget-friendly stays, ensuring comfort for all travellers. Known for its safety and hospitality, Iran is a welcoming destination for tourists.

Transport and Cuisine

Iran’s modern transportation system ensures convenient travel across the country. Its diverse cuisine caters to various tastes, including vegetarian options, offering Indian travellers both familiar flavours and new culinary experiences.

Flight Connectivity

Traveling to Iran is convenient with numerous flight connections from major Indian cities to Tehran and other Iranian destinations. Direct flights include:

Mahan Air: New Delhi to Tehran, twice a week

Iran Air: Mumbai to Tehran, every Friday

Geography and Facts about Iran

The Islamic Republic of Iran, located in West Asia, shares borders with Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan to the north; Afghanistan and Pakistan to the east; Iraq to the west; and Turkey to the northwest. To the south, it is bordered by the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Iran spans an area of 1,648,195 km and has a population of about 89 million. The capital city is Tehran, and the official language is Farsi (Persian). The country’s GDP stands at $487.7 billion (2022 data from the World Bank), and its currency is the Rial (IRR). Iran is historically significant as a central route on the Silk Road.

Tourism Infrastructure

As of 2023, Iran boasts 6,706 tourism infrastructure units, including hotels, apartment hotels, boutique hotels, motels, hostels, eco lodges, and traditional lodges, providing 300,534 beds. Additionally, there are 1,718 roadside inns and 996 traditional cafs with significant capacity for accommodating visitors.

Airlines and Airports

Iran is served by 34 international airlines and 25 domestic airlines, operating out of 59 airports, including 11 international airports.

Tourism Costs and Awards

Iran has been recognized as the most affordable foreign tourist destination in the latest Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report (2019) by the World Economic Forum (WEF), highlighting its value for tourists.

Cultural and Historical Riches

Iran is celebrated for its ethnic and cultural diversity, with 27 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and listings in UNESCO’s Memory of the World for various historical documents and manuscripts.

Health and Wellness Tourism

Iran offers advanced medical and wellness tourism services, with skilled doctors, modern facilities, and cost-effective treatments. The country is also known for its traditional medicine and medicinal plants.

Ecotourism and Adventure

Iran’s diverse geography and seasonal conditions make it an ideal destination for ecotourism and adventure travel, featuring natural wonders such as biosphere reserves and geoparks.

Food and Handicrafts

Iranian cuisine is renowned for its diversity and delicious flavours, with regional specialties and traditional frozen desserts. The country is also celebrated for its rich tradition of handicrafts, with numerous cities

recognized for their artisanal excellence.

UNESCO Creative Cities

Several Iranian cities have been designated as UNESCO Creative Cities, showcasing their cultural and creative contributions to the global community.

About Iran Tourism Board

The Iran Tourism Board is committed to promoting the Islamic Republic of Iran as a premier travel destination, showcasing its rich cultural heritage, historic landmarks, and exceptional hospitality to travellers worldwide. Established to enhance and support Irans inbound tourism, the Board collaborates with key stakeholders, including tour operators, airlines, and travel agencies, to offer an enriching travel experience.

As a pivotal organization in Irans tourism sector, the Iran Tourism Board works closely with the Iran Tour Operators Association (ITOA), which represents over 170 specialized tour operators dedicated to facilitating inbound tourism. This partnership ensures that visitors experience seamless travel arrangements and access to Irans diverse attractions.

The Board also coordinates with major airlines such as Mahan Air and Iran Air. Mahan Air, a leading private airline established in 1992, provides extensive regional and international flights connecting Iran with Europe and Asia. Iran Air, the national carrier, offers flights to 72 destinations across Asia and Europe, ensuring convenient access for international travellers.

Through these collaborations and strategic initiatives, the Iran Tourism Board strives to make Iran a top choice for global travellers, promoting its vibrant cities, historical sites, and unique cultural experiences.