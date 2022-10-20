IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Begins 32 Special Trains For Chhath Puja, Diwali 2022

IRCTC Latest News Today: Keeping in mind the rush for the upcoming festivals, the Indian Railways announced the operation of 32 additional special services on Tuesday. With these trains, the Indian Railways said it is now operating 211 special trains (in pairs) on 2,561 trips for Chhath Puja this year. These trans will connect rail stations such as Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar, and Amritsar.Also Read – Diwali 2022: Foods To Help You Detox After Festive Indulgence| Watch Video

"Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier," the Railways said.

Earlier this month, the Indian Railways had notified 179 special services for the convenience of train passengers.

Similarly, East Central Railway (ECR) has notified 128 trips of 9 pairs of special trains, Eastern Coastal Railway (ECoR) has notified 94 trips of 6 pairs of special trains, Eastern Railway (ER) has notified 108 trips of 14 pairs of special trains, Northern Railway (NE) has notified 368 trips of 35 pairs of special trains, North Central Railway (NCR) has notified 223 trips of 8 pairs of special trains.

In the meantime, the North Eastern Railway (NER) has also notified 34 trips of 2 pair special trains, North Frontier Railway (NFR) has notified 64 trips of 4 special pair trains, North Western Railway (NWR) has notified 134 trips of 5 special pair trains, Southern Railway (SR) has notified 56 trips of 22 special pair trains, South Eastern Railway (SER) has notified 14 trips of 2 special pair trains, South Central Railway (SCR) has notified 191 trips of 19 special pair trains, South Western Railway (SWR) has notified 433 trips of 22 special trains, West Central Railway (WCR) has notified 16 trips of 6 special pair trains and Western Railway (WR) has notified 306 trips of 18 special pair trains.

People generally travel to their home towns during Chhath Puja as it is one of the most auspicious festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day-long festival starts with the ‘Nahai Khai’ ritual and ends with ‘Usha Arghya’ (prayers to the rising sun).