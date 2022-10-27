IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2022

IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience and comfort of the passengers, the Indian Railways on Thursday said it has started running several special trains for Chhath Puja 2022. Giving details, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Centre has started over 250 special trains for the upcoming Chhath Puja. “For Chhath Puja, we have started over 250 trains. Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available and we will do whatever is necessary for the people,” Ashwini Viashnaw said, ANI reported.Also Read – Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, GIFs To Share With Your Loved Ones
Moreover, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar urged to the Centre earlier to provide special trains for Chhath Puja for people wishing to go to their native places for the festival.Bihar appealed to the ministry of railways to provide special trains for Chhath Puja. Also Read – IRCTC Update, Oct 27: Indian Railways Cancels Over 130 Trains Today. Check List Here
The Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year to manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season. Also Read – Chhath Puja 2022: 124 Trains To Run For Bihar From Several Cities, Hassle-Free Return Journey | Check List Here
This year, the festival is starting from October 28-31. These 250 special trains are being run for passengers visiting Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on the auspicious festival.
Earlier, the Indian Railways had decided to dedicate over 211 special trains for the Chhath Puja celebration.
The cities which will benefit from these special trains include Delhi, Ranchi, Amritsar, Ferozepur Cantt, Jabalpur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Nanded, and Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal).
List of Chhath Puja special trains
- 04680 Amritsar: Katihar Puja Special will leave Amritsar at 8:10 am on October 27 and arrive at Katihar at 4:30 pm the next day.
- 04033 Bhagalpur: The train will leave Bhagalpur at 9:45 am on October 26 and will arrive in Delhi by 6:45 am on October 27.
- 09012 Malda Town: The special train will leave Malda Town at 5 am on October 26 and November 2. Mumbai Central Superfast special train will arrive at Mumbai Central at 5 am on Friday leaving Muzaffarpur at 2 pm.
- 04679 Katihar: Amritsar Puja Special will leave Katihar at 8:00 pm on October 28 and will reach Amritsar Junction at 4:30 am, the next day.
- 05777 GKP – New Jalpaiguri Chhath Special train will leave Gorakhpur at 5:00 pm on October 29. It will stop at Hajipur at 9:10 pm and will reach New Jalpaiguri at 09.30 am on October 30.
- 05978 Dibrugarh: Gorakhpur Chhath Special will leave Dibrugarh at 7:25 pm on October 27 and will reach Gorakhpur at 07:30 am. It will stop at Samastipur at 11:30 pm on Friday and Hajipur at 1:35 am on Saturday.
- 09011 Mumbai Central – Malda Town Superfast Special will leave Mumbai Central at 10:50 pm on October 30. It will reach Muzaffarpur at 10:30 am on Tuesday and arrive at Malda Town at 6:45 pm.