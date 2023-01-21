Home

IRCTC Latest Update, Jan 21: Indian Railways Cancels 285 Trains Today | Complete List Here

The Indian Railways has cancelled more than 280 trains on January 21 citing maintenance and operational issues.

The railways said 49 more trains scheduled to depart on November 26 were partially cancelled.

IRCTC Latest Update, January 21: The Indian Railways cancelled a total of 285 trains on Saturday completely and 78 trains partially citing several operational and maintenance issues. According to the latest notification on the IRCTC website, the list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Wardha, Pathankot, Amravati, Badnera, Jwalmukhi etc.

LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS ON JANUARY 21

01315 , 01316 , 01367 , 01368 , 01371 , 01372 , 01379 , 01380 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04129 , 04130 , 04148 , 04149 , 04159 , 04160 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04333 , 04334 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07464 , 07628 , 07795 , 07868 , 07869 , 07871 , 07880 , 08167 , 08168 , 08881 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12357 , 12369 , 12497 , 12498 , 12523 , 12988 , 13241 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14524 , 14525 , 14526 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14853 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15909 , 17267 , 17268 , 17309 , 17333 , 17334 , 19611 , 20948 , 20949 , 22148 , 22165 , 22441 , 22442 , 22985 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31629 , 31636 , 31711 , 31712 , 33651 , 33652 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33818 , 33858 , 33863 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36083 , 36084 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36827 , 36840 , 37757 , 37925 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539

Since, over 280 trains have been cancelled and sometimes few more get added to the list during the course of the day, here is how to check if your train has been cancelled or not.

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.



