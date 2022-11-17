IRCTC Latest Update Over 130 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today Check Complete List Here

IRCTC latest news: The Indian Railways on Thursday fully cancelled over 130 trains to carry out maintenance and operational works.

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels 133 Trains Today

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Thursday fully cancelled 133 trains as it needs to carry out maintenance and operational works. In an update, the railway department said it had cancelled 173 trains – 133 trains fully and 40 partially – that were scheduled to depart today, November 17.

LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED ON NOVEMBER 17 (THURSDAY)

01605 , 01620 , 01623 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 01886 , 02101 , 02102 , 03518 , 03520 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04043 , 05334 , 05350 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06603 , 06604 , 06623 , 06624 , 06768 , 06769 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 07458 , 07461 , 07500 , 07576 , 07906 , 07907 , 07977 , 07978 , 08015 , 08016 , 08279 , 08521 , 08522 , 08532 , 08695 , 08696 , 08862 , 10101 , 10102 , 11271 , 11272 , 11651 , 11652 , 12020 , 12365 , 12366 , 12550 , 13319 , 13320 , 13343 , 13423 , 13504 , 17259 , 17260 , 18019 , 18020 , 18235 , 18236 , 18526 , 18573 , 19607 , 20848 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22166 , 22170 , 22820 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36829 , 36840 , 36842 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37829 , 37836 , 52538

How to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.



