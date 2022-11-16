Wednesday, November 16, 2022
National

IRCTC Update 146 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways cancelled 146 trains scheduled to depart on Wednesday (November 16) as it needs to carry out maintenance and operational works.

As per the notification shared by the railway department, 40 more trains scheduled to depart on November 16 were partially cancelled.

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Wednesday fully cancelled 146 trains owing to maintenance and engineering works. As per the notification shared by the railway department on IRCTC website, 40 more trains were partially cancelled. Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS ON NOVEMBER 16, 2022 (WEDNESDAY)

00109 , 01605 , 01617 , 01618 , 01620 , 01623 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 01886 , 02518 , 03085 , 03086 , 03344 , 03518 , 03520 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04023 , 04024 , 04625 , 04997 , 04998 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06603 , 06604 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06933 , 06935 , 06936 , 06950 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 07458 , 07461 , 07500 , 07576 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07977 , 07978 , 08015 , 08016 , 08279 , 08280 , 08733 , 08734 , 08737 , 08738 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11271 , 11272 , 11651 , 11652 , 12768 , 13345 , 13346 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 17259 , 17260 , 18019 , 18020 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18235 , 18236 , 19413 , 20472 , 20808 , 20847 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22165 , 22169 , 22868 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539

How to check if your train is cancelled

  1. Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
  2. Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
  3. Click on Cancelled Trains option
  4. Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Steps to check live train running status:

  1. Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
  2. Enter the train number in the text box provided.
  3. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.
  4. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format
  5. To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139
  6. For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 6:42 AM IST





