IRCTC Update Indian Railways Cancels 114 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today Check List Here

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled over 100 trains as it needs to carry out maintenance work for infrastructure upkeep and safety. As per the update shared by the railway department, 83 trains scheduled to depart on the occassion of Dhanteras on October 22 have been fully cancelled while 23 trains have been partially cancelled.Also Read – IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans to Develop 100 Cargo Terminals Under PM Gati Shakti Scheme in Next 3 Years

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 23 (SUNDAY)

01203 , 01324 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 02517 , 03087 , 03094 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08503 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52538

HOW TO CHECK IF YOUR TRAIN IS CANCELLED

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Earlier, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduced a new tour package called ‘The Western Delight New Year Bonanza Train Tour Package’. The tour package will cover three prominent Jyotirling temples – Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Omkareshwar & Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) along with the visit to Sai Baba Temple (Shirdi), Goa, and the tallest statue of world “Statue of Unity” in the State of Gujrat. The package includes 9 night- 10 days long tour.

The passengers will travel by Bharat Gaurav special Tourists train in 3AC class, which will begin its journey on December 23, 2022. The package will cost Rs 66415 (Comfort) for a single share. The seating arrangement will be finalised seven days prior to departure and allocation of the lower berth is not guaranteed.

IRCTC on its Twitter page shared the information and tweeted, “Get ready for the New Year Bonanza with IRCTC’S tour package starting from ₹57750/-. For details & booking, visit https://bit.ly/3BursOj @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail.”

Passengers will have to travel in a 3AC class, and it includes accommodations, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others.