IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Nearly 150 Trains Today; Check Complete List Here

IRCTC Latest Update: The railway department, in an update, said 147 trains scheduled to depart on November 28 were fully cancelled while 67 trains were partially cancelled.

train engine

New Delhi: Nearly 150 trains were fully cancelled by Indian Railways on Monday due to maintenance and operational works. The railway department, in an update, said 147 trains scheduled to depart on November 28 were fully cancelled while 67 trains were partially cancelled. Every week, several trains are cancelled for carrying out engineering and operational-related work for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

Find the Complete List of Cancelled Train Nos is as follows:

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03371 , 03372 , 03513 , 03517 , 03518 , 03519 , 03532 , 03533 , 03536 , 03548 , 03551 , 03558 , 03591 , 03592 , 03609 , 03610 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04974 , 04975 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06977 , 06980 , 07351 , 07352 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08882 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09459 , 09460 , 09466 , 10101 , 10102 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 13029 , 13030 , 13105 , 13106 , 13137 , 13345 , 13346 , 13503 , 13504 , 15233 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36818 , 36822 , 36825 , 36827 , 36829 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36847 , 36848 , 36851 , 36854 , 36855 , 36858 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539

4 steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS – ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.



