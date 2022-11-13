Sunday, November 13, 2022
National

IRCTC Update Indian Railways Cancels Over 130 Trains Today.Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Over 130 trains scheduled to depart on Sunday were cancelled by Indian Railways due to maintenance and operational work.

In a notification, the railway department said 132 trains scheduled to depart on November 13 were fully cancelled while 51 trains were partially cancelled.

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled over 130 trains as it needed to carry out maintenance and repairing work. In a notification, the railway department said 132 trains scheduled to depart on November 13 were fully cancelled while 51 trains were partially cancelled. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways had also announced that it will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work.

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON SUNDAY (NOVEMBER 13)

00109 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 01885 , 01886 , 02181 , 02517 , 03343 , 03344 , 04019 , 04020 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06456 , 06481 , 06603 , 06604 , 06623 , 06624 , 06977 , 06980 , 07500 , 07906 , 07907 , 08279 , 08280 , 08733 , 08734 , 08737 , 08738 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11271 , 11272 , 11305 , 11306 , 11651 , 11652 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 16609 , 18010 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18213 , 18235 , 18236 , 18614 , 18631 , 20471 , 20948 , 20949 , 20972 , 22161 , 22162 , 22167 , 31411 , 31414 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 47104 , 47128 , 47155 , 47173 , 47179 , 47211 , 52538

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

  1. Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey
  2. Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
  3. Click on Cancelled Trains option
  4. Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Steps to check live train running status:

  1. Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
  2. Enter the train number on the text box provided.
  3. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.
  4. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format
  5. To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139
  6. For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.




Published Date: November 13, 2022 7:38 AM IST





