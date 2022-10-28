IRCTC Update Nearly 100 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today Cancelled By Indian Railways Today Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Nearly 140 trains were cancelled by Indian Railways on Friday due to maintenance related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. According to the railway department, 95 trains scheduled to depart on October 28 were fully cancelled while 44 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled over 130 trains as it needed to carry out operational work.Also Read – IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2022 | Details Here

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 28 (FRIDAY)

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06559 , 06802 , 06803 , 06925 , 06926 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08013 , 08014 , 08123 , 08124 , 08133 , 08134 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 13343 , 13344 , 13554 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 18109 , 18110 , 20411 , 20412 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

Check live train running status in 4 simple steps

Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/

Enter the train number in the text box provided

Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format

Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format

How to check your station code: A step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

Important Note: Passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website need not worry as their tickets will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated within 3-6 business days. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.