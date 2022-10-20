Thursday, October 20, 2022
IRCTC Update, October 20: 138 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Thursday fully or partially cancelled 175 trains as it needs to carry out maintenance-related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. As per the notification released by the railway department, 138 trains scheduled to depart on October 20 were fully cancelled while 37 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read – Indian Railways to Run 211 Festive Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush | Check Routes And Other Details Here

COMPLETE LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 20 (THURSDAY)

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01671 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03369 , 03370 , 03591 , 03592 , 04008 , 04387 , 04388 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04971 , 05031 , 05032 , 05092 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05453 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06441 , 06635 , 06636 , 06637 , 06638 , 06663 , 06664 , 06778 , 06802 , 06803 , 06920 , 06977 , 06980 , 07330 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08275 , 08276 , 08317 , 08318 , 08527 , 08528 , 08665 , 08666 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11029 , 11030 , 11040 , 11306 , 11410 , 13343 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17227 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22141 , 22441 , 22442 , 22484 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36823 , 36825 , 36838 , 36840 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37825 , 37836

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

  1. Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
  2. Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
  3. Click on Cancelled Trains option
  4. Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

3 simple steps to check your station code

  1. Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
  2. Click on the station name against the station code
  3. You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status

  1. Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
  2. Enter the train number in the text box provided.
  3. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.
  4. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format
  5. To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139
  6. For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.





