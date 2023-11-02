Iris Broadway Greno West Shines as a Fully Paid-up Project, Sets New Standards in the Industry

Trehan Iris, a veteran player in the Indian real estate sector, has maintained its commitment to ethical business practices. In a recent development, Ruvik Buildtech Pvt Ltd. – the registered company – has paid off 100 percent of its outstanding dues to GNIDA (Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority) for the land on which Iris Broadway Greno West is getting developed.

Iris Broadway Greno West

An ambitious project of Trehan Iris, Iris Broadway Greno West is now a fully paid-up project with zero dues towards GNIDA. This is a significant development during the construction phase of the project which has enhanced the trust and confidence of investors and occupiers.

Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris said, “We are committed to our values and ethical practices in the business. Clearing all the dues of Iris Broadway Greno West land and owning it as a fully paid mixed use retail led project reflects our determination and intent to set the benchmark in the industry. We are very proud and happy of this key development which is attributed to the organizations constant endeavor for excellence.”

Iris Broadway Greno West is a mixed-use development that comprises retail stores, a hotel & banquet hall, food and beverage outlets, a multiplex cinema, and an office tower named Omega. In the commercial real estate segment, it is rare to find a project fully paid up and all dues cleared. Trehan Iris has set a new standard in the industry by achieving this.

Spread over an area of 1 million square feet, Iris Broadway Greno West will be a high-end green retail destination with a global experience. It has been conceptualized by Benoy, UK, the team behind the famous Ferrari World and Dubai City Walk. The retail experience has been designed by the renowned architect Cross Works, UK, while the landscape and central atrium have been designed by Uncommon Land, UK. In addition to this, FCD Vietnam has been appointed as the Facade Consultant and Secure Parking, Singapore as the parking consultant for the project.