IRIS Home Fragrances Collaborates with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Unveils the Luxurious IRIS Celeste Gifting Range this Diwali

IRIS Home Fragrances, a cherished lifestyle and wellness brand affiliated with Cycle Pure Agarbathi, is set to dazzle your festive season with its remarkable new creation, the IRIS Celeste gifting collection, this Diwali. The exceptional launch of this range is brought to you by Ripple Fragrances IRIS Home Fragrances, which adds a touch of stardom to your celebrations, featuring the glamorous celebrity couple, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

In a heartwarming ad campaign, the glamorous couple unwraps their festive gifts, embodying the very essence of this festive season. They showcase the ideal choice of the IRIS Celeste collection, which radiates like a guiding star for one’s home. This extraordinary Glitter Range home fragrance brings a sense of life to any environment. The glitter fragrance gift set enhances the beauty of any home it resides in, all thanks to its stylish design and elegant packaging. This assortment by IRIS includes dazzling golden reed diffusers, potpourri, and scented candles, ensuring your space is enveloped in captivating fragrances that can enliven one’s senses. Its not just about fragrance; its about weaving enduring fragrant memories that stay with you long after the festivities have concluded.

Speaking of this collaboration the celebrity couple Mr. Angad Bedi and Ms. Neha Dhupia said,“We are delighted to be a part of this collaboration, which holds a special place in our hearts. Our shared values resonate with the brands ethos, making this partnership truly meaningful. As we embrace this festive season, it brings us immense joy to celebrate it together. In advance of Diwali, we extend our warmest wishes for a joyous and prosperous celebration to everyone.”

Speaking of this collaboration MrKiran Ranga, Managing Director, and Master Fragrance Creator, Ripple Fragrances, said, “We are extremely delighted to collaborate with celebrities like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Their shared values resonate perfectly with our brand, IRIS Home Fragrances. IRIS Home Fragrances is dedicated to providing unparalleled sensory journeys to our customers, delivering products that bring joy and wonder to every festive or special occasion. With the introduction of our IRIS Celeste gifting collection, we aim to add a touch of sparkle and happiness to the faces of our consumers this festive season. As a company, our focus lies in the art of fragrance and design, enriching the experience of luxurious living and well-being. This collection is set to create enduring and fragrant memories for our cherished customers.”

IRIS Celeste is more than just a fragrance; its a gateway to an entire sensory journey. Craft fragrant memories that will brighten your festive season, making it genuinely remarkable with IRIS Home Fragrances latest Celeste collection. These exquisite sets, designed with convenience in mind, effortlessly find their place in any room, creating a serene ambiance for you and your loved ones. This festive season, give the gift of relaxation and joy.

The IRIS Celeste glitter range gift set is available at all IRIS Aroma Boutiques in Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mysuru as well as on their online platform www.irishomefragrances.com. The price for this remarkable collection is set at INR 1699 only.

About Ripple Fragrances

The IRIS dream is to create sensory delight through fragrance and form. From fragrant oils to reed diffusers, IRIS covers aroma in every form. The fragrance of beautifully designed IRIS products has a revitalising effect on ambience and enhances the aesthetics of space, too. Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd. is a division of the NR Group, with headquarters in Mysore. The NR Group was established in 1948 and is the market leader in incense sticks with its flagship brand Cycle. The NR Group is vertically integrated into the fragrance domain. It is one of the few Indian marketing companies that creates and blends its perfumes in-house. NESSO, a subsidiary of the NR Group, manufactures floral and herbal extracts. It is a global leader in terms of market share in Tuberose and Jasmine extracts.