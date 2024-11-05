Home

Is China responsible for digital arrest scams in India, calls made from casino in…

New Delhi: India has witnessed a major spike in cases of digital arrest scams across the country. These scams involve fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials calling vulnerable people and accusing them of serious financial crimes. The potential victims are mainly senior citizens, who are put on video calls for ‘interrogation’ and asked to transfer huge sums of money as penalties for such alleged crimes. In some cases, people are threatened with allegations that their children are involved in rape cases or sex rackets, while in others, they are accused of drug trafficking to instill fear.

According to an Aaj Tak report, these calls are being made from the luxury Chinese casino in Cambodia. The publication has accessed some footage showing scammers making such calls.

ED reveals eight-member gang’s modus operandi

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a fresh prosecution complaint in a cybercrime case, often known as “digital arrest”, news agency PTI reported. To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Maan Ki Baat address had warned citizens about such scams.

The anti-money laundering agency registered a case after studying multiple police FIRs and arrested eight persons named in its October 10 chargesheet. The accused are Charan Raj C, Kiran S K, Shahi Kumar M, Sachin M, Tamilarasan, Prakash R, Ajith R, and Aravindan.

“The anonymity afforded by these untraceable SIMs allows scammers to defraud victims with a reduced risk of immediate detection. The scammers created 24 shell companies in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and some other states to facilitate the acquisition and laundering of proceeds from cybercrimes,” ED said.

ED Issues Fresh Advisory

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) issued a public advisory on Sunday asking people to be aware of “Digital Arrests.” The body also reminded people that “those making video calls are not police, CBI, Customs officials or judges”.

The agency, under the Home Ministry, asked people not to fall for these ” tricks” and to report such crimes “immediately” by calling the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or logging at the portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.











