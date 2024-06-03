Home

Is Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh In Trouble Over Claims Of ‘Influencing’ DMs Ahead Of Vote Counting?

Ramesh wrote to the EC seeking a week more to submit his reply.

New Delhi, June 02 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference, at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Jairam Ramesh: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday was denied additional time by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to back his claims that attempts were made to influence 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 vote count for Lok Sabha elections.

Jairam’s Allegations

The ECI asked Jairam Ramesh to submit factual details by Sunday evening of the allegations that he made in a social media post recently.

In his reply, Ramesh wrote to the EC on Monday seeking a week more to submit his reply which was denied by the poll body.

In a letter to Ramesh, the EC said, “The Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension and directs you to file your response along with the factual matrix/ basis of your allegation by 7 PM today — June 3, failing which it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter and the Commission would proceed ahead to take appropriate action”.

Election Commission Acts Tough

The EC said his allegation that attempts have been made to influence the district magistrates of around 150 parliamentary constituencies, who are also the returning officers and district election officers, has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process scheduled for Tuesday.

The EC said no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by him.

The Election Commission (EC) sought factual information from Ramesh on Sunday, June 2 on his claim that Home Minister Amit Shah has called up 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls and asked him to share details regarding his claim by 7 pm on Sunday.

Election Commission’s Reference To X Post

The EC referred to his post on X on June 1, in which Ramesh alleged that “the outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is….”

“The process of counting votes is a sacred duty cast upon every returning officer and such public statements tend to put an element of doubt and thus, deserves to be addressed in a larger public interest,” said the EC.

(With PTI inputs)








