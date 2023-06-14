Is Dhoni retiring from IPL? CSK’s cryptic post sparks speculations; fans say they are not ready yet

Speculation surrounding the retirement of cricket icon MS Dhoni has intensified following an emotional video shared by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. The four-word tweet accompanying the footage of ‘Thala’ going back to the pavilion left fans eager for answers regarding the future of their beloved captain.

After a remarkable comeback in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), securing their fifth title, CSK’s post ignited widespread curiosity. The video, spanning 33 seconds, depicted Dhoni making his way up the pavilion stairs, interlaced with poignant moments from the recently concluded IPL season.

The video’s focus solely on Dhoni, coupled with its emotive background score, prompted fans to speculate whether it was a subtle indication or a definitive announcement of his retirement from the IPL. The ensuing reactions from supporters further fueled the anticipation surrounding this momentous decision.

“Considering the way he retired from ODI and Test cricket we can safely assume that he has retired from playing IPL. He never announces his retirement early but just fades away and we will realise only when don’t see him again in the team,” wrote one of the users.

“If this is a prelude to his retirement, we should respectfully accept his decision and celebrate his all time illustrious career,” wrote another.

Many fans said there were “not ready” for Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL. “What kind of this emotional video on this time ..? Bro don’t do this i am not ready for this,” came from one user.

Throughout the IPL 2023 season, the cricketing world has eagerly awaited a response to one burning question: Is Dhoni planning to retire? The moment of truth seemed to come when, after clinching the championship, Dhoni made a tantalising remark during the post-match interview in Ahmedabad.

When asked about his intentions for IPL 2024, Dhoni created a stir among the crowd with his enigmatic comment. He stated that considering the circumstances, this would be the opportune moment to announce his retirement.

However, he acknowledged the immense love and affection he had received throughout the year and mentioned that it would be easier for him to express gratitude by saying “Thank you very much”. Nonetheless, he described the challenge of working hard for another 9 months and returning to play at least one more season of IPL.

Dhoni emphasised that his decision would depend on his physical condition, leaving fans in suspense. He expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support he had received, considering his return as a gift to his devoted followers.

Updated: 14 Jun 2023, 09:28 AM IST

