Is Dhoni retiring from IPL? CSK’s cryptic post sparks speculations; fans say they are not ready yet

Speculation surrounding the retirement of cricket icon MS Dhoni has intensified following an emotional video shared by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. The four-word tweet accompanying the footage of ‘Thala’ going back to the pavilion left fans eager for answers regarding the future of their beloved captain.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)