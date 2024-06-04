Home

News

Modi vs Rahul: Is Gandhi Proving His Maturity

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway and Rahul Gandhi is proving his strength by majorly leading in both the seats – Raebareli and Wayanad.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Modi vs Rahul: Is Gandhi Proving His Maturity

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: People are desperately glued to their televisions, watching the results of the Lok Sabha elections as the counting of votes is underway. The latest trends show a head-on competition between the ruling BJP and Congress’s INDIA bloc. Defying exit poll results, the Congress party is performing well in several states. The current trends (as of 12:00 PM) show that the NDA alliance is leading with 295 seats, while the INDIA bloc is chasing the ruling party, leading in 229 seats. Rahul Gandhi has demonstrated his strength by emerging as a mature leader within the INDIA bloc. The former Congress chief is contesting from Wayanad and Raebareli and is performing well in both high-profile seats. In Wayanad, the Congress leader is contesting against Annie Raja, a veteran and strong leader of the Communist Party (CPIM). In Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi is leading by 1.1 lakh votes and in Wayanad, he is leading by 1.6 lakh votes, proving his popularity among the voters.







