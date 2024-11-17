Home

Is Haji Salim the next big threat in global drug nexus, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is his…

Salim is allegedly the leader of a massive smuggling syndicate responsible for trafficking large quantities of narcotics across several countries, including India, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

In a significant development months after the seizure of illicit drugs worth thousands of crores off the Gujarat coast, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India has planned a major operation targeting the drug cartel led by Pakistan-based Haji Salim, also known as Haji Baloch or the “Lord of Drugs.” This operation named the ‘Operation Sagar Manthan,’ aims to dismantle the expansive global network controlled by Haji Salim.

The recent drug seizure, which involved 4,000 kilograms of illegal substances, is a key development in the ongoing operation. The drugs were intercepted off the Gujarat coast, highlighting the scale of the trafficking operations that the NCB is working to disrupt. The operation has led to the arrest of several individuals, including nationals from Pakistan and Iran, who were allegedly involved in the smuggling network.

The criminal network of Haji Salim is suspected to be responsible for a massive drug pipeline spanning multiple countries, from Pakistan to India and beyond, officials said.

Indian govt launches major operation to track down Haji Salim

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau, Gyaneshwar Singh, said, “Haji Salim is one of the biggest drug traffickers in the world, who supplies large shipments of heroin, methamphetamine, and other illegal narcotics through a complex network that spans across Asia, Africa, and the West. He has a very big network. He has been on our radar for a long time but in this case, I would not like to comment on Haji Salim’s name or anyone else’s name because the investigation is still at a very initial stage.”

Salim is allegedly the leader of a massive smuggling syndicate responsible for trafficking large quantities of narcotics across several countries, including India, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Multiple international law enforcement agencies including those in the United States, Malaysia, Iran, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Afghanistan are on the lookout for him.

“He is one of the most wanted drug kingpins in the Indian Ocean region. His operations are vast, and the scale of his trafficking syndicate is unparalleled,” he said.

“Salim’s network is linked to narco-terrorism activities that destabilize the region. His drugs are not only a menace to society but also fund terror operations across borders,” added Singh.

According to officials, the drug syndicate of Haji Salim was first unearthed in 2015 when a massive consignment of drugs worth several crores was intercepted near the coast of Kerala.

Following this, NCB officials seized drugs worth an estimated Rs 40,000 crores in the past two and a half years alone. Despite the arrests and confiscations, Salim continued his operations illegally which earned him the nickname “Raktbeej” in the global drug trade, they said.

One of the key tactics used by Salim’s syndicate is the smuggling of drugs through the sea, often using specially marked shipments to identify his cargo. Drugs bearing markings such as 777, 555, 999, flying horses, and scorpions have been consistently found on seized shipments, marking them as belonging to Salim’s network.

According to intelligence sources, Salim’s shipments often originate from Iran, passing through Afghanistan and Malaysia, before reaching Sri Lanka. The drugs are then transferred to smaller vessels which transport the narcotics to the Indian coastline mostly at night, landing at obscure ports and beach locations.

