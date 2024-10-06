Is India capable of stopping multiple missile attack like Israel? IAF Chief gives a reality check

Home

Is India capable of stopping multiple missile attack like Israel? Indian Air Force Chief gives a reality check

In case there is a barrage of missiles on India, we will need very high numbers of these air defence systems.

New Delhi: The whole world’s attention is currently on Israel, which is fighting a multi-pronged war. On Tuesday, October 1, Israel was attacked with 400 missiles fired by Iran. Whatever the number, Israel intercepted and destroyed most of the missiles.

Let’s imagine the worst case scenario. If there is a missile attack of this magnitude on India, can India’s air defence system repel and foil it, just like Israel did with its efficient and sophisticated Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and The Arrow systems?

Who could have explained it better than the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet (AP) Singh!

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that the air defense systems we have and those we are purchasing are capable of doing the same in combination as Iron Dome does. Whatever new air defense weapon system we will have, it will be quite capable, proficient, and effective.

“In case there is a barrage of missiles on India, we will need very high numbers of these air defence systems”.

We will have to see where our priorities lie

“With the numbers we have right now, it would be difficult to cover the entire country, hence, we will have to identify our priority as to where are our vital areas which we have to protect first. We will have to concentrate more on them,” said Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

The Air Force Chief said that as far as technology is concerned, the systems that have arrived and are in the pipeline, whose contracts have been signed, we can intercept all kinds of missiles and projectiles. “We are a big country so more numbers are needed. The numbers at present are not sufficient to do everything”.

S-400 system

The Air Force Chief said that three units of air defense system S-400 have been delivered and the remaining two units will be delivered next year due to the delay caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. India has signed a deal with Russia for five regiments of S-400.

India signed a defense deal with Russia for S-400 in 2018 for Rs 35,000 crore. A regiment of S-400 consists of 16 vehicles. This system tracks enemy attacks from a distance of 500 kilometers and destroys the enemy missile as soon as it comes within the range. It can stop enemy attacks ranging from drones to ballistic missiles in an area of ​​400 kilometers.











