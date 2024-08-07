Home

Is India Losing Friends? Evaluating S Jaishankar’s Foreign Policy Amidst India’s Shifting Alliances

PM Modi’s confident S Jaishankar was given the charge of the foreign ministry for the second consecutive term.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained power at the centre after the results of the General Elections 2024 were announced and the BJP emerging the single largest party with 240 seats in the Lok Sabha. He is the Prime Minister for third consecutive time with, albeit with the support of NDA allies.

However, even after two successive successful terms, a period of 10 years, at the helm of affairs, the country continues to grapple with issues like price rise and unemployment. The surge in the cost of essential commodities has become a major concern for middle-class citizens. Although the country’s economic situation has started to look up in recent months, these basic problems are still posing big challenges for the newly elected government. apart from the country’s internal problems, India’s image outside has taken a beating, especially with its immediate neighbors. Right from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, and Bangladesh, India has lost the friendly touch, and the main reasons could well be our Big Brother attitude combined with our foreign policy adopted post-UPA era.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is irrelevant and defunct if you look at it objectively. This union of states of South Asian countries is apt for writing papers or discussing the history of the subcontinent.

PM Modi’s confidant and Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar, given his vast and enriched experience as the Foreign Secretary, was handed over the charge of the foreign ministry for the second consecutive term. Jaishankar, who is known for his undisputed mastery over foreign policy, earned kudos within India, especially from the youths, primarily for his decisive articulation of India’s foreign policy priorities and impeccable elocution at the international forum.

However, during his tenure, five of India’s allies have drifted away from her. The current tense situation in Bangladesh has dealt a significant blow to India. If this trend continues, there is concern that Bangladesh could become a matter of potential threat for India, just similar to Pakistan since General Zia-ul-Haq took over the reigns. There is a serious reason to worry that Bangladesh might become a haven for fundamentalists, radical elements, and terrorists, leading to infiltration problems in the northeastern states.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh, the trade between the two countries is likely to witness a major blow.

India and Pakistan have had strained relations since partition. Similarly, India’s relationship with the island nation of Sri Lanka has also been tense. Recently, ties with the Maldives, which were cordial just a few months ago, have also soured. The relationship with Nepal is not as strong as it once was. The rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan has further impacted India’s relations with that country. While India maintains fairly good relations with Bhutan, it seems to be losing its allies one by one.

What is more concerning is that these nations are now growing closer to China. The events that will unfold in the coming days will be crucial. The critical question is what would happen if these countries, along with China, were to attack India. As Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar has struggled to maintain positive relations with neighboring countries, leading to doubts about the level of cooperation India can expect from other nations.











