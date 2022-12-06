Explained: With the rise of pollution, transition of weather and covid-19 being still at bay many people get ill. Is it Covid-19, Cold or Pollution? WATCH VIDEO

Video: With the rise of pollution, transition of weather and covid-19 being still at bay many people get ill. Mostly with cold, cough and allergies. To help you differentiate whether you have cough, covid cough or common cold we have explained the major differenced between the three.

What is Cough?

A cough occurs as a response to something that irritates your throat or airways. It is a spontaneous reflex to when things like mucus, germs or dust tickle or irritate the throat and the airways.

What is Covid Cough?

A COVID cough is usually described as an unproductive cough i.e. a cough that doesn’t produce any phlegm or mucus. People who have a cough due to COVID complain of a tickle in their throat and airways or an irritation in their lungs.COVID cough is usually persistent, since the dry cough continuously irritates the airways.

What is common cold?

A common cold is not as concerning as a COVID or a flu. A runny nose or nasal congestion (stuffy nose) are two of the most common symptoms of a cold. But it may also cause a sore throat, cough, headache, or other symptoms.



