Monday, October 24, 2022
Is Janhvi Kapoor Dating Shikhar Pahariya Again THIS Viral Video Sparks Rumours

Janhvi Kapoor Attends Diwali Party With Ex: As usual, Diwali parties and celebrations kept Bollywood celebrities busy. With their +1s and their stunning festive attire, they are making waves. Recently, actor Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn when she attended writer-producer Amrit Pal Bindra’s Diwali party with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. He is former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s grandson. According to rumours, he once dated Janhvi Kapoor. She attended Sunday night’s Diwali celebration in a sexy shimmery silver saree. Janhvi Kapoor and her ex-bf were clicked in the car as they arrived for the bash.Also Read – Muhurat Trading 2022: Stocks To Buy On Samvat 2079. Here’s A Compiled List From Various Analysts

WATCH JANHVI KAPOOR’S VIRAL VIDEO

The viral video garnered attention from Janhvi Kapoor’s fans and followers. Several users complimented her attire and her looks for the Diwali bash. Others asked if she was back with her ex-bf Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi Kapoor and her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya made an appearance a few weeks after filmmaker Karan Johar disclosed that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan had dated two brothers who used to live in his building. Their fans and followers thought KJo was referring to Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya, who had a romantic history with both Sara and Janhvi. Also Read – Diwali 2022 Health Tips: 10 Ayurvedic Principles to Follow For Guilt-Free Festive Season

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor for the survival thriller Mili. The film is the Hindi translation of Mathukutty Xavier’s 2019 Malayalam film Helen. She also has Varun Dhawan’s social drama Bawaal and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi in her pipeline.

Watch this space for more updates on Janhvi Kapoor!





Source link

