Thursday, November 10, 2022
Is Malaika Arora Engaged to Arjun Kapoor Actress Says YES – Check Reactions

Did Malaika Arora Say 'YES' to Arjun Kapoor? Actress Reveals on Instagram – Check Reactions

Did Malaika Arora Say 'YES' to Arjun Kapoor? Actress Reveals on Instagram – Check Reactions

Bollywood's hottest couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never misses a chance to show their love to the fans. They have been dating for more than four years and now netizens are waiting for their wedding updates. To add fumes to the wedding rumors, Malaika Arora on Thursday posted a laughing picture of herself and captioned it as 'I said YES'. She accompanied the post with a bunch of revolving heart emojis. Though we can't spot the engagement ring but the celebs from the industry started congratulating Malaika. Actor Karan Tacker commented "Woah woah woah." Mahhi Vij wrote: "Wooooohoooooo." Some Instagram users started congratulating her. "Congratulations," wrote Shamita Shetty. Others were busy guessing what the announcement is. "What's the news?" asked an Instagram user. "Is it the wedding," asked another one.

Malaika Arora's post

Look at the comment section here:

A section of people believe Malaika's post is some sort of promotion and she might add the remaining information after a certain period of time.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 12:45 PM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 12:47 PM IST





