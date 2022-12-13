Is Nora Fatehi Upset With Malaika Arora Heres What You Need to See Right Away

A viral video is circulating on social media where Nora Fatehi showed her rude behavior in front of Malaika Arora. Know the truth here!

With the launch of Malaika Arora’s eagerly anticipated reality series Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora finally made her OTT debut. Through uncensored chats, the diva gives viewers an authentic look into her life in the series. In the most recent episode of the popular program, dance queen Norah Fatehi and famous Bollywood choreographer Terence Lewis met the diva and pulled quite a prank on her! Terence and Nora went above and beyond to pull the ideal prank on Malaika in the most recent episode of Moving In With Malaika.

In the circulating promo of the much-talked-about episode, Malaika and Nora are seen getting together for a video brainstorming session. Malaika, in the promo, stated, “I worked with her a few times”, when asked what she thought of Nora. She said Nora seemed like the type of person who could “blow hot and blow cold”. Then, as seen in the video, Terrence asked them to dance to ‘Chaiyaa Chaiyaa’ from ‘Dil Se’ together. Nora responded, “I have to provide value to myself too, you know,” appearing distressed.

Watch the viral promo here

Going by the promo, everyone thought Nora Fatehi got upset and left, but it has now been revealed that it was all a part of a prank!



