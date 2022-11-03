Thursday, November 3, 2022
National

Is Urfi Javed Dating ex-Boyfriend Paras Kalnawat Here is What We Know

Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed is making headlines this time with ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat as they were seen partying hard and dancing together at Anjali Arora’s birthday party. Netizens enjoyed how Urfi hanged out with Paras and asked in the comment section that ‘Are they together?’. Another user asked, ‘Are they dating?’Also Read – Urfi Javed Goes Semi-Nude in Sexy Shimmery Black Top With One Side Sleeve, Netizens Ask ‘Aadha Kidhar Gaya?’ – WATCH Viral Video

Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat’s viral dance video raised rumours of their patch-up. However, lately, Urfi grabbed headlines about her love life when she talked about Paris. The two also shared selfie pictures with each other from the last night’s party. Also Read – Urfi Javed Hits Back at Sudhanshu Pandey After Latter’s ‘Ghastly’ Remark on Her Topless Video: ‘Hunar Sadko pe…’

Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat’s party video

Also Read – Urfi Javed Slams Jaya Bachchan For Mistreating Paparazzi: ‘Let’s Not Be Like Her’

Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat

Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat

A few days ago on Urfi’s birthday, Paras Kalnawat took to social media to share a lovey-dovey post for her. He captioned the image, “Happy birthday Urfi, May you be blessed with the best of everything, Keep always smiling.” For the unversed, Uorfi and Paras worked together in Meri Durga and dated for a short span of time.

Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat

Urfi and Paras earlier opened up about their relationship and called each other ‘possessive’.





