Is WhatsApp Down Right Now? Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes

WhatsApp Down: A day after Diwali, Meta-owned WhatsApp suffered partial disruption on Tuesday. Users are not being able to send or receive messages on the messaging platform. Even when the messages are delivered, the app fails to feature the delivery status. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” Meta Company Spokesperson said in a statement.Also Read – WhatsApp Down Globally, Meta Promises Quick Restoration

Meanwhile, Downdetector— a website that tracks online glitches across the globe, has shown a sharp rise in the number of users reporting WhatsApp’s outage. It has listed thousands of outrage reports by 1 pm. Also Read – WhatsApp Down? Several Users Unable To Send/Receive Messages

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 3:17 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you’re also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 25, 2022

Soon after the WhatsApp service went down users took to Twitter to complain about it. Hashtags like #WhatsApp and #WhatsAppDown started trending on Twitter. The microblogging site was flooded with some hilarious memes. Check some of the best ones below.

WHATSAPP DOWN. CHECK HILARIOUS MEMES

WHATSAPP DOWN: List of Indian Cities Affected

Affected regions based on the Downdetector heat-map include:-

Mumbai

Delhi

Kolkata

Lucknow

Indore

Surat

Cuttack

However, it asserted that the outage is affecting users everywhere.

WHATSAPP WEB ALSO HIT

WhatsApp Web also appears to be hit by the outage. Those trying to use WhatsApp Web is being greeted with an error message like the one shared below.

This isn’t the first time that WhatsApp has been down in the country. The rise in usage could have caused the service to go down.