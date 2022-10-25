Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalIs WhatsApp Down Right Now? Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes
National

Is WhatsApp Down Right Now? Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes

admin
By admin
0
45


WhatsApp Down: A day after Diwali, Meta-owned WhatsApp suffered partial disruption on Tuesday.  Users are not being able to send or receive messages on the messaging platform. Even when the messages are delivered, the app fails to feature the delivery status. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” Meta Company Spokesperson said in a statement.Also Read – WhatsApp Down Globally, Meta Promises Quick Restoration

WhatsApp is down for thousands for users. (Image Source: DownDetector)

WhatsApp is down for thousands for users. (Image Source: DownDetector)

Meanwhile, Downdetector— a website that tracks online glitches across the globe, has shown a sharp rise in the number of users reporting WhatsApp’s outage. It has listed thousands of outrage reports by 1 pm. Also Read – WhatsApp Down? Several Users Unable To Send/Receive Messages

Also Read – WhatsApp Rolls Out Avatars to Some Beta Testers

Soon after the WhatsApp service went down users took to Twitter to complain about it. Hashtags like #WhatsApp and #WhatsAppDown started trending on Twitter. The microblogging site was flooded with some hilarious memes. Check some of the best ones below.

WHATSAPP DOWN. CHECK HILARIOUS MEMES

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU

— Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

everyone’s coming to twitter to see what had happened to whatsapp #whatsapp pic.twitter.com/0ws29yDehn

WHATSAPP DOWN: List of Indian Cities Affected

Affected regions based on the Downdetector heat-map include:-

  • Mumbai
  • Delhi
  • Kolkata
  • Lucknow
  • Indore
  • Surat
  • Cuttack

However, it asserted that the outage is affecting users everywhere.

WHATSAPP WEB ALSO HIT 

WhatsApp Web also appears to be hit by the outage. Those trying to use WhatsApp Web is being greeted with an error message like the one shared below.

WHATSAPP WEB ALSO HIT 

WHATSAPP WEB ALSO HIT

This isn’t the first time that WhatsApp has been down in the country. The rise in usage could have caused the service to go down.





Source link

Previous articleBhagalpur Honour Killing Case: Unhappy With Sister
Next article55 best large Lego sets: the top enormous Lego sets you should buy
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677