ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) today is commending the Trump Administration for reversing deep staffing cuts to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), reinstating hundreds of employees whose work is essential to protecting American workers and supporting U.S. manufacturers. Employees who had previously received layoff notices were informed this week that those notices were “hereby revoked,” allowing life-saving research and regulatory programs to continue. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the reversal in an email this week. “This was the right decision, and we commend the Administration for listening to stakeholders and acting decisively to preserve NIOSH’s mission,” said Cam Mackey, President and CEO of ISEA. “NIOSH is foundational to the nation’s worker safety infrastructure. Restoring it to its full capacity protects millions of workers while ensuring regulatory certainty for employers and manufacturers. Besides, investing in safety is always a smart investment.” Why NIOSH Matters NIOSH is a federal research agency within HHS that tests and approves respiratory protection for use in workplaces, conducts scientific research and develops recommendations to prevent work-related injuries, illnesses, and deaths. Its work helps the workforce boost productivity. NIOSH is not part of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) or the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). But, these two agencies use NIOSH’s findings. NIOSH conducts or supports the vast majority of U.S. research on occupational safety and health. Highlights include:
Nicole Randall
Senior Director, Marketing & Communications
International Safety Equipment Association
Mobile: 202-330-2432
[email protected] SOURCE International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA)
- Mining safety research: Based in Morgantown, WV and Spokane, WA, the NIOSH mining program researches safety practices for both coal and hard rocking mining. Research focuses on both the physical practices of mining and personal protective equipment for miners. The mining program also conducts Black Lung health screenings for coal miners.
- Commercial fishing safety research: Based in Spokane, WA and Anchorage, AK, The program improves commercial fishing vessel safety, equipment, and technology. This program also provides safety training for commercial fishermen. The Alaska Marine Safety and Education Association (AMSEA), is the largest provider of commercial fishing safety training in the nation.
- Respiratory Protection certification: Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory (NPPTL) evaluates, tests and approves respiratory protection used by fire fighters, coal miners, war fighters and and others including the 50 million American workers who need respirators at work to stay safe on the job.
