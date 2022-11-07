Monday, November 7, 2022
Ishaan Khatter And Sidhant Chaturvedi Open up on Working Experience With Katrina Kaif She is Inspiring Watch Exclusive Video

Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi recently opened up on their working experience with Katrina Kaifand called her ‘inspiring’.

Ishaan Khatter And Sidhant Chaturvedi Open up on Working Experience With Katrina Kaif: 'She is Inspiring...' - Watch Exclusive Video
Ishaan Khatter And Sidhant Chaturvedi Open up on Working Experience With Katrina Kaif: ‘She is Inspiring…’ – Watch Exclusive Video

Ishaan Khatter And Sidhant Chaturvedi on Working Experience With Katrina Kaif: Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi are back-in-action with their fun-filled horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The duo is basking high on their new venture as they get to work with Katrina Kaif who plays a ghost in the film. Ishaan and Sidhant spoke about their working experience with Katrina in an interaction with India.com. Both her co-stars called her inspiring, genuine and lovely person who creates magic on-screen. This is the first time the trio have shared screen space in a film.

Published Date: November 7, 2022 7:28 PM IST





