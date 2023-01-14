Ishan Kishan Added to Test Squad For Australia Series to Fill Rishabh Pants Absence: Report

Home

Ishan Kishan Added to India’s Test Squad For Australia Series to Fill Rishabh Pant’s Absence: Report

Ind vs Aus: Kishan was picked to provide that aggressive brand of cricket like Rishabh Pant in the middle-order and would also be a like-for-like replacement.

Ishan Kishan in India’s Test squad

Mumbai: The Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) on Friday night announced the squads for the white-ball series against New Zealand and the first two Tests against Australia. While there were a number of surprises that became talking points, the maiden Test call-up of Ishan Kishan was certainly a little baffling as the left-handed top-order batter is looked at as a white-ball specialist. So, why was he then picked for the first two Tests against Australia? A report on TOI suggests Kishan was picked to provide that aggressive brand of cricket like Rishabh Pant in the middle-order and would also be a like-for-like replacement.

“Taking part in a wicketkeeper rather than Pant will not be the foremost drawback. The staff wants somebody who can take the sport away at No. 5 like Pant did. That’s why Ishan has been picked. Suryakumar can be seen as such an possibility. India are anticipated to play on turners. So, the staff might be taking a look at somebody who can rating rapidly,” a BCCI source told TOI.

KS Bharat is also there in the squad as a wicketkeeper. It would now be interesting to see who gets picked over whom. The first Test against Australia starts on February 9.

India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav



