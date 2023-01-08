Ishan Kishan Over Shubman Gill as Opener With Rohit Sharma in Playing XI. Heres WHY

Ind vs SL ODIs: In the Sri Lanka ODIs, India will again be in a dilemma with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill vying for that spot as opener alongside Rohit.

Ishan Kishan or Shubman Gill – Who Should Open With Rohit Sharma

Guwahati: Following the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in Australia where they were hammered in the semi-final versus England, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit has realised that problems of plenty can at times backfire. With months to go for the ODI World Cup in India, the hosts are still not certain about who opens. Despite veteran Shikhar Dhawan – not being picked for the ODIs versus Sri Lanka – having been shown the door, there are still a few contenders eyeing that one spot at the top. Who opens with captain Rohit Sharma?

In the Sri Lanka ODIs, India will again be in a dilemma with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill vying for that spot as opener alongside Rohit. KL Rahul is also a contender, but recently he is being looked at as someone who can provide solidity in the middle.

Despite Gill’s consistent run with limited opportunities, who cannot drop a double-centurion? Kishan has hit a double-ton versus Bangladesh recently. Also, a right-left combination is preferred at the top. Kishan stands a chance of getting a long run following his double hundred. And if that is the case, Gill may have to be on the bench throughout the series.

Another reason why Kishan would be preferred over Gill is because he is explosive at the top unlike Rohit – who likes to take his time. Gill is also the same, he too likes to take his time at the top. And hence, Kishan could compliment Rohit really well. That could be the thought process in the dressing-room.

That said, Gill will surely be in running for the reserve opener’s spot.

Kishan will look to make the most of these opportunities and cement a ODI WC spot for himself.



