Ishan Kishan Smashes Maiden Century in ODI Cricket vs Bangladesh – Fans Believe Record Double Ton LOADING

Ind vs Ban: Kishan got to his hundred in 81 balls and then shifted to top gear and started dealing in boundaries.

Ishan Kishan Double Century

Chattogram: Ishan Kishan has waited for his opportunity in the ODI format and now that he has got his chance he is making the most of it. After getting of to a watchful start in the third and final ODI at Chattogram on Saturday, Kishan opened up and then started dominating proceedings with Virat Kohli on the other end. Kishan got to his hundred in 81 balls and then shifted to top gear and started dealing in boundaries.

Fans are reacting and they believe he can get a double hundred here as there is plenty of time in the innings left.

Here is how fans are reacting:

Ishan Kishan’s intent…wow. He isn’t caged with the thought of what’s par-for-the-course score…or how much he can end up with…he’s trying to simply maximise every ball that he’s playing. A little bit of luck…and we have another ODI double-centurion today. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 10, 2022

I think double century is loading…..

Let’s see.. — Kumar Shaharsh Shani (@ImShaharsh) December 10, 2022

A good opportunity for ishan kishan to score a double cebtury . — Rajeev Dash🇮🇳 (@rajeevdash) December 10, 2022

Ishan Kishan Double 💯 loading… — Komal see ♡ (@Komal_see) December 10, 2022

#ishankishan aaj 100% double century lag rhi pic.twitter.com/AI4JJA4YJz — Gabbar Singh Thakur (@GabbarSinghTha4) December 10, 2022

Double hundred in store for Ishan Kishan? #INDvsBAN — Srinjoy Debnath (@srinjoy1845) December 10, 2022

Kohli and Kishan also brought up the 200-run partnership and they still have 20 overs to go. The ex-India captain has also got to his 65th ODI fifty. During the knock, Kishan became the highest run-getter of the series by an Indian.



