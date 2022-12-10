Saturday, December 10, 2022
HomeNationalIshan Kishan Smashes Maiden Century in ODI Cricket vs Bangladesh - Fans...
National

Ishan Kishan Smashes Maiden Century in ODI Cricket vs Bangladesh – Fans Believe Record Double Ton LOADING

By admin
0
52


Ind vs Ban: Kishan got to his hundred in 81 balls and then shifted to top gear and started dealing in boundaries.

Ishan Kishan, Ishan Kishan News, Ishan Kishan age, Ishan Kishan updates, Ishan Kishan records, Ishan Kishan century, Ishan Kishan hundred, Ishan Kishan ipl, Cricket News, India vs Bangladesh, Ind vs Ban, India Tour of Bangladesh, BCCI, BCCI News, India vs Bangladesh schedule, India vs Bangladesh squads, India vs Bangladesh predictions, 
Ishan Kishan Double Century

Chattogram: Ishan Kishan has waited for his opportunity in the ODI format and now that he has got his chance he is making the most of it. After getting of to a watchful start in the third and final ODI at Chattogram on Saturday, Kishan opened up and then started dominating proceedings with Virat Kohli on the other end. Kishan got to his hundred in 81 balls and then shifted to top gear and started dealing in boundaries.

Fans are reacting and they believe he can get a double hundred here as there is plenty of time in the innings left.

Here is how fans are reacting:

Kohli and Kishan also brought up the 200-run partnership and they still have 20 overs to go. The ex-India captain has also got to his 65th ODI fifty. During the knock, Kishan became the highest run-getter of the series by an Indian.




Published Date: December 10, 2022 1:42 PM IST



Updated Date: December 10, 2022 1:44 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleUAAP: Lacking big-stage experience, Adamson ‘stunned’ by Final Four crowd in loss to Ateneo
Next articleCalifornia Girl Licensed To Own Unicorn
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
52
Previous articleUAAP: Lacking big-stage experience, Adamson ‘stunned’ by Final Four crowd in loss to Ateneo
Next articleCalifornia Girl Licensed To Own Unicorn
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677