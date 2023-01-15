Home

Sports

India’s Predicted Playing XI For New Zealand ODIs: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Find a Spot

India’s Predicted Playing XI For New Zealand ODIs: With KL Rahul not there, Ishan Kishan is expected to don the gloves and if that is the case, Shubman Gill may have to miss out.

India’s Predicted Playing XI for ODIs vs New Zealand

Mumbai: With the Sri Lanka white-ball series almost done, India would not get respite as they host New Zealand in a couple of days in another white-ball series. The series against New Zealand starts with the ODIs first. It would be interesting to see if India makes wholesale changes to their XI or not. In all probability, a few changes are expected. With KL Rahul not there, Ishan Kishan is expected to don the gloves and if that is the case, Shubman Gill may have to miss out.

With Kishan set to open with captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli will bat at his preferred No. 3 spot. There is a dilemma at the No. 4 and 5 spots. The feeling is that Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav would occupy the spots and would shuffle in the batting order depending on the scenario of the game.

Hardik will play a crucial role with the bat and the ball at No. 6. With no Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the squad, Washington Sundar will get a go. With Shardul Thakur back in the mix, he is likely to make the XI ahead of Umran Malik as he can wield the willow. Kuldeep Yadav will be the leg spinner in the team with Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj being the pacers.

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami

India squad for the ODI series against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik



