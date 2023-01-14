Home

India’s Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Replace Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer

India’s Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka: There was a lot of talk about Ishan Kishan being dropped after smashing the fastest ODI double-century ever, he is in line to replace Shubman Gill.

India’s Predicted Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Thiruvananthapuram: After two wins on the trot and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against Sri Lanka, hosts India get ready to take on the Dasun Shanaka-led side in the third and final ODI in Trivandrum on Sunday. In all possibilities, India would look to test their bench strength as they now have the series in the pocket. There was a lot of talk about Ishan Kishan being dropped after smashing the fastest ODI double-century ever, he is in line to replace Shubman Gill.

The other change that is expected to happen is Suryakumar Yadav replacing Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul. Rahul could be dropped if Kishan is on the side. The rest of the side remains the same with Rohit Sharma opening and Virat Kohli coming in at No. 3. Kuldeep Yadav is likely to feature as the sole specialist spinner. Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel would be the two all-rounders in the XI. The three pacers would be Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

India’s Possible Squad For 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer/ KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Md. Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik

“There are 3 ODIs coming up against New Zealand as well, so we need to keep the guys fresh. We’ve got a long season now and we need to keep everything in mind. If needed, we’ll make some changes,” said Rohit at the post-match presentation after the second ODI at Kolkata.

The NZ series starts with the opening ODI on January 18.



