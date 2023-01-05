Ishan Kishan To Wriddhiman Saha: Top 5 Contenders To Replace Pant In The Upcoming IND Vs AUS Test Series
Amide IND Vs AUS upcoming test Series, an important question arises that who can replace a match-winning wicket-keeper batsman like Rishabh Pant in Team India at this time?
Sports: Indian star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the Indian team indefinitely after being a victim of a road accident. Right now, it is difficult to clarify that when Pant will be ready to return in the team. At present, his treatment is going on, and it is hoped that he will get well soon. Amidst all this, one thing is clear: Pant’s presence in the Test series to be held between India and Australia next month is impossible. This series is very important for India in order to make it to the final of the World Test Championship. In any case, Team India will have to name the upcoming series 3-1. In such a situation, an important question arises that who can replace a match-winning wicket-keeper batsman like Rishabh Pant in Team India at this time? Watch video…
Written By: Piyush Kumar
Published Date: January 5, 2023 6:01 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Viral Video: Bride Chops Off Hair On Wedding Day And The Reason Is…
[ad_1] A video has gone viral of a bride who chopped off her hair on her wedding day and the...
NEET PG 2023 Registration Big Update: NBE Issues Official Notice
[ad_1] Earlier, a newspaper notification released today mentioned that the registrations would begin from today and the last date to...
County Side Middlesex In Talks With PCB To Compete In Pakistan Super League News
[ad_1] The talks between Middlesex and Pakistan Cricket Board have progressed 'really well'. The Pakistan Super League 2023 will start...
Honey Singh Praises Urfi Javed, Can We Expect a Music Video Collaboration? News
[ad_1] Yo Yo Honey Singh and Urfi Javed to Collab for a music video? As rapper goes gaga overpraising the...
Rs 10,000 Crore Ka Dhanda Banda Diya… News
[ad_1] Ashneer Grover reveals he unfollowed all his fellow sharks the moment he decided to not be a part of...
LIVE HPBOSE HPTET Answer Key 2022 Released at hpbose.org, Check Direct Link to Download Here News
[ad_1] The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released HPBOSE HPTET Answer Key 2022. HP TET Answer Key 2022...
Average Rating