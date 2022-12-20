Ishan Kishan is currently playing Ranji and representing Jharkhand in 2022-2023 season.

Ishan Kishan Turns Down Fans Request For Autograph Above Dhoni’s Sign, Wins Internet | Watch

Young team India batter Ishan Kishan has won many hearts with his gesture of refusing the autograph up toward Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s signature on a Mobile cover. When a fan insisted he politely replied he hasn’t reached the level to give an autograph next to the former India captain sign.

Ishan recently played the best knock of his life as the batter smashed 210 runs in 131 balls against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI match, this was the fastest ODI double hundred in ODI cricket history. The wicket-keeper batter is currently playing Ranji and representing Jharkhand in 2022-2023 season.

In the video which has gone viral in social space, you can see a fan insisting Kishan to give an autograph above MS Dhoni on the phone cover but the batter is denying to do so.

Here is he viral Video:

“Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) ka hai signature and Mai unke Signature ke Uppar kaise karskata hoon. Abhi ham utna Pahuchne nahi hai wahan par. Ham Nichhe kardete hai. Theek hai.” – Ishan Kishan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wc7gRpDJnz — Deputy (@BoyOfMasses) December 19, 2022

Mahi bhai ka hai signature hai, uske upar main kaha se ghus jao? Hum log abhi ham utna pahuchne nahi hai wahan par. Neeche karta hoon (There is Mahi bhai’s signature, how can I sign above it? I haven’t reached that level yet. I will sign below).”

MS Dhoni will now be seen playing in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.



