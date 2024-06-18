Home

Israel Army Defeats Half Of Hamas Forces In Rafah, IDF Says

According to a military statement, soldiers from the 162nd Division, which has been fighting in Rafah for more than 40 days, have killed about 550 militants in the city, while 22 Israeli soldiers lost their lives during the battles.

Israel’s military has said that its troops have defeated about half of the Hamas forces in Gaza’s Rafah. According to a statement issued on Monday by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), soldiers from the 162nd Division, which has been fighting in Rafah for more than 40 days, have killed about “550 militants in the city, while 22 Israeli soldiers lost their lives during the battles”, Xinhua news agency reported. Two of the four Hamas battalions in Rafah are “on the verge of being defeated”, the army said, adding that ground battles are still ongoing against the other two battalions.

The Israeli forces gained “operational control” over the entire area between Gaza and Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor, according to the army. “Now the forces on the ground are working to continue and complete the mission. It is estimated that it will take a few more weeks to complete the mission in Rafah,” the army said.

The IDF said Division 162 has effectively defeated two out of Hamas’ remaining four battalions, Yabna and East Rafah, and has gained operational control of 60-70% of Rafah’s territory.

About 200 tunnel shafts and 25 tunnel routes, some crossing to Egypt and suspected to be utilized for smuggling activities, have been located, according to the statement.

The IDF has effectively neutralized most of the Rafah Brigade’s assets, including the tunnel system, command systems, armaments, and combat infrastructure. The headquarters and intelligence systems of the Rafah Brigade are now under IDF control. Israel Hayom reports that the IDF discovered artifacts and intelligence related to Israeli hostages in Rafah. Despite this success, a considerable number of Hamas forces were able to escape Rafah, possibly taking Israeli captives with them as they fled to the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone.

The IDF now controls the neighborhoods of Brazil, Shabura, NPK, the Philadelphi Corridor all the way to the sea, and the area between Philadelphi and Tel al-Sultan.











