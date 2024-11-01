Home

News

Israel destroyed Iran’s S-300, but India need not worry about its Russian S-400 because..

U.S. and Israeli officials claimed that all four batteries of the Russian-provided S-300 air defense system have been destroyed in Israeli attacks that occurred twice this year. The first attack took place in April, followed by a second attack last week.

Iran reportedly lost its S-300, the most advanced air-defense system, during an Israeli attack last week. Officials stated that the Iranian regime is now ‘essentially naked’ after the loss of this air-defense capability.

If reports from Fox News are to be believed, Israel also destroyed additional air-defense and radar systems in Iran, effectively paralyzing its ability to defend against future attacks from Israel.

The entire episode raises questions about the effectiveness of the Russian air-defense system, as not only Iran but also India has acquired the S-400 from Russia.

According to the Wall Street Journal, India has noted the Israeli attack that resulted in Iran losing its S-300, but there are no immediate concerns.

India has been one of the largest importers of Russian weapons for decades. In that context, it purchased the S-400, which is a more advanced system than the S-300 that Israel destroyed in Iran.

The S-400 air defense system is often compared to the U.S. Patriot system, which is apparently safeguarding Ukraine and Israel.

Western security experts have already expressed concerns about the S-400, stating that it could weaken NATO countries and undermine their superiority in air-defense capabilities.

It is noteworthy that India has a unique approach to security, utilizing weapons from multiple countries. While India is using the S-400 from Russia, it also employs the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM), developed jointly with Israel, along with the indigenous Akash system.











