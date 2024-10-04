Home

Israel publishes ‘distorted’ map of India, faces massive backlash on social media

Israel was left red-faced after its official website put an inaccurate map of India.

(Image: X/@AbhijitChavda)

New Delhi: Israel has been beleaguered for almost a year since the Palestinian militia Hamas launched a massive, unprecedented attack on the Jewish nation on October 7, 2023.

Subsequently, the conflict has not only turned bloodier but has also witnessed the involvement of several non-state actors like Lebanon-based Hezbollah with whom Tel Aviv is tangled in a war-like situation.

Meanwhile, Israel was left red-faced after its official website put a map of India depicting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a part of Pakistan.

India stands with Israel. But does Israel stand with India? Note the map of India (pay attention to Jammu & Kashmir) on Israel’s official website https://t.co/19LBQt2CCw https://t.co/Cvd4okohGX pic.twitter.com/w99H1BKsie — Abhijit Chavda (@AbhijitChavda) October 3, 2024

The fiasco was immediately flagged by Indian netizens who vented out on social media following which Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar called it the website editor’s mistake even as people started raising questions on Israeli foreign policies with regard to India and Pakistan.

The controversial map was removed from the Israeli official website.

Sharing a few reactions here

Abhijit Chavda @AbhijitChavda: India stands with Israel. But does Israel stand with India? Note the map of India (pay attention to Jammu & Kashmir) on Israel’s official website https://embassies.gov.il/MFA/AboutIsrael/Maps/Pages/Israel-and-the-Region.aspx

Homer_Alt @Gooner_Homer: Dear Abhijit, India should stop treating Israel like a Massiah. Its become a Cringe to see Indians so desparately support Israel. Respect them for the country they r , their resiliance.. but I have never seen Israelis going out of their way to support India.. Embarassing!

Dr Subroto Roy @subyroy: the #ModiNetanyahuBromance between idol worshipping BJP RSS and idol-hating Zionists (who are allowed/required in 🇮🇱 to spit on idol worshipping Christians, they haven’t met Hindus) is as peculiar as the 🇵🇰🇨🇳 bromance between pork and alcohol hating Islamists and Islamophobic Communist hedonists who thrive on pork and beer… who converts whom?

DesiByte @darshinvyas: That’s why Geopolitics is not everyone’s cup of tea. And that’s why you are one of the best guys around to follow if someone wants to one-up their Geopolitical knowledge Very well explained @AbhijitChavda Such a good point that you made!

Amidst all these events, India has maintained its stand over the Israel-Palestinian issue and has urged both the warring factions to practice restraint and hold discussions to solve the decades long issue.

“India’s policy towards Palestine has been long standing and consistent. We have supported a negotiated two State solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel,” says the website of the Ministry of External Affairs, GOI, dated February 2, 2024.











