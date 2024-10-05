Home

Israeli Embassy’s ‘unusual’ request to Delhi Police, wants shooting…

The sources in the Delhi Police say that the request is under review.

(Representational image: pixabay.com)

New Delhi: The Israeli Embassy in New Delhi has formally requested access to the Delhi Police’s shooting range for the training of its security personnel. This is a significant and unusual development amid rising tensions and violent armed clashes in West Asia involving Israel directly.

The Israeli Embassy on September 23 sent a letter to the security division of Delhi Police seeking the use of the shooting range for practice purposes. The letter was forwarded to the Delhi Police headquarters for a final decision following discussions among senior police officials.

The shooting range is located at New Police Lines and is managed by the Delhi Police Academy. As for the matters about the security of the Israeli Embassy, it is under the security division which necessitated the initial handling of the request by that division.

A senior officer within the security establishment indicated that there is a strong likelihood the request will be declined, noting, “This must be the first time an embassy has asked us to provide access to our shooting range. We are discussing the matter with senior authorities, but a final decision has yet to be made.”

Notably, the embassy’s letter did not specify the reasons for the request nor the number of security personnel who would be involved in the training.

When asked about the same, the Delhi Police spokesperson and Special Commissioner of Police for the security division did not respond. Also, the Israeli Embassy was asked about an explanation on the reason behind their request but did not reply.

The safety and security measures have been intensified around the Israeli Embassy located on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road since conflicts broke out in the Middle East. The New Delhi district police and security unit have intensified security measures The number of police personnel and PCR (Police Control Room) vans stationed in the area has been increased.











