ISRO Reusable Launch Vehicle Aces Third And Final Landing; All You Need To Know

ISRO on June 22 successfully conducted the final Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing Experiment (LEX) in Karnataka’s Chitradurga.

Hat-trick for Pushpak: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Sunday achieved another milestone by successfully conducting third Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing Experiment (LEX). The project named RLV LEX-03, was held at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka’s Chitradurga. As per ISRO’s statement, the mission showcased autonomous landing capability of the vehicle under severe challenging release and wind conditions. The RLV vehicle – Pushpak – was released from an Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopter at an altitude of 4.5 km.
Pushpak autonomously executed cross-range correction manoeuvres when it was 4.5 km away from the runway. The vehicle performed a precise horizontal landing on the runway.

This mission essentially portrayed the procedure of a spacecraft’s approach and touch-down from space, right down to racing landing conditions. This feat exhibits Isro’s skill in securing vital technologies that are non-negotiable for developing a Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV).

ISRO confirmed that it has successfully tested the advanced navigation algorithm that rectifies the errors in both longitude and latitude planes. This precise navigation is crucial to the upcoming Orbital Re-entry Mission.

The RLV-LEX-03 Project

The RLV-LEX-03 project cleverly used the winged body and flight mechanisms from the earlier LEX-02 mission, importantly demonstrating Isro’s knack for smart recycling of flight systems across varying missions. Collaboration was at the heart of this feat, with participation from several Isro hubs, the Indian Air Force, and multiple other bodies.

S. Somanath, ISRO chief, expressed his admiration for the team’s relentless determination and effort in achieving a successful streak in demanding missions. Moreover, Dr. S Unnikrishnan Nair, the leading figure at VSSC, pointed out that their continuous triumph strengthens ISRO’s confidence in vital technologies required for future space return missions.







